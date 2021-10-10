Bills LB Matt Milano officially out against Kansas City

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa is active for Sunday's game after he was listed as questionable on Friday with a foot injury.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bills linebacker Matt Milano is officially out for Sunday night's game against Kansas City.

Milano suffered a hamstring injury during last Sunday's 40-0 win over the Houston Texans, and he has missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Milano is considered Buffalo's top coverage linebacker and would be key in defending Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in particular.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa is active for Sunday's game after he was listed as questionable on Friday with a foot injury.

Running back Taiwan Jones was also questionable against the Chiefs, dealing with a hamstring injury this week and will get a helmet Sunday night.

Matt Milano out on the field going through what I can only assume is a test to see if he can play tonight. #BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/x8sj5QCKrF — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) October 10, 2021