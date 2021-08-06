x
Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen agree to 6 year extension

The Bills announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with Allen on a six-year contract extension.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is here to stay.

The Bills announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with Allen on a six-year contract extension. Allen will be in Buffalo through the 2028 season.

The 25-year-old quarterback is entering his fourth season with the Bills. According to the Bills, last season he broke the single-season franchise records for touchdown passes (37), completions (396), completion percentage (69.2), 300-yard games (8), passing yards (4,544), and total touchdowns (46).

In 2020, Allen was also named a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

   

