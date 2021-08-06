Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen agree to 6 year extension

The Bills announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with Allen on a six-year contract extension.

The Bills announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with Allen on a six-year contract extension. Allen will be in Buffalo through the 2028 season.

The 25-year-old quarterback is entering his fourth season with the Bills. According to the Bills, last season he broke the single-season franchise records for touchdown passes (37), completions (396), completion percentage (69.2), 300-yard games (8), passing yards (4,544), and total touchdowns (46).

In 2020, Allen was also named a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.