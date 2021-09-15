Bills face another tough quarterback in Week 2 with Tua Tagovailoa

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills will head to sunny Miami Florida to face Dolphins on Sunday for the first road trip of the season and also looking for their first win.
No one said this Bills schedule was easy and that proves to be true as the bills defense will face their second star quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.
Against the Patriots last week, Tagovailoa was 16-of-27 passing for 202 and one touchdown. Finding his favorite wide receivers in DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle.
Head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media on Wednesday and said this will be a big challenge for his squad as a whole.
"One of the good quarterbacks in the league and we've got a few in this division," McDermott said. "He's a very accomplished player and we all know that. He's very decorated, he's won a lot of games over the course of his career, going all the way back to high school.
"You see the progress he's made from last year to this year. They (Dolphins) are doing a great job with him. He's worked hard and you can see that. It will be a challenge for us come Sunday."
Sean McDermott also said there's a chance he'll switch up the offensive line this week. Remember against the Steelers, the Bills had six holding calls including three alone from Dion Dawkins.
Good news for the defense, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei also returned to practice but was limited.
But the Bills did put 56 points on the Miami Dolphins last season, and obviously this Miami squad would probably love to get some redemption. Good thing for Miami, this is a completely different squad, and it's something that the Bills know.
As they're searching for their first win of the season safety Jordan Poyer said the defense will have their hands full with the receiving core with (DeVante) Parker and rookie (Jaylen) Waddle.
"They are going to come and ready to play man regardless of what happened last year," Poyer said. "They just came off of a victory really good win last weekend and feeling really good, so this is a good football team that we are coming in against."
"Both Waddle, Parker have a lot of athleticism and a lot of play making abilities on that side of the football at the wide receiver position. A guy that has been in this league a while and can make catches down the field. It's going to take all 11 of us, it's going to take our looks on the backend, everybody to the football and rallying to football making tackles,"
Again, tackling has been something that defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has stressed through training camp. Fundamentals wins ball games.