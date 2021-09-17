Dion Dawkins still recovering from COVID battle after Week 1

The Bills' starting offensive tackle said he's not 'fully, fully' himself, but getting there.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Dion Dawkins went through a serious battle with COVID causing him to miss most of training camp, and now he's playing catch up.

With one week of play under his belt, the bills starting offensive tackle played decent against Pittsburgh, despite three holding calls, but still isn't really back to his normal self.

"My body went through a tragedy," Dawkins said. "Every part of my body was battling from being down at my lowest point to my highest point in three weeks. I mean I try my best. I'm not fully, fully, fully, fully me but I'm still me. It's just the conditioning part of it."

Holder: McDermott earlier the offensive line needs to move their feet more, adjust and communicate when it came to those holding calls against the Steelers. What adjustments have you guys made to stop that from happening this week with the Dolphins?

Dawkins: Well, Ashley, just thinking about it's a part of football. In the first week of actual live bullets, like, guys are not nervous, but guys are all over the place. Stuff happens, but I guess feet, hands can save us from penalties. But it's all a part of being a pro, but the good thing about it, we have an opportunity to reset.

A reset that Dawkins is looking forward with his long road to recovery.