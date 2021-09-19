Bills defense dominates, shuts out Dolphins

The defense sacked Miami quarterbacks six times and forced three turnovers in recording their first victory of the season.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The feeling was widespread with the Bills leading by two touchdowns at the half. They should be ahead by more.

The Bills could only manage 14 points despite a dominant effort from the defense that knocked Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from the game with a rib injury in the first quarter.

In the second half, though, the Bills pulled away for a dominant 35-0 victory. The defense sacked Miami quarterbacks six times and forced three turnovers.

Buffalo got a rushing touchdown from Devin Singletary while Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs through the air in the first half.

Allen still isn't running the offense with the precision and efficiency that he did last season, but the Bills did settle down with a pair of scoring drives in the second half.

Buffalo opened the third quarter with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by Allen's 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox.

Buffalo answered again with an 11-play, 41-yard drive that extended into the fourth quarter with Zack Moss taking it in from seven yards out to extend Buffalo's lead to 28-0 early in the fourth quarter.

PHOTOS: Bills 35, Dolphins 0 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15