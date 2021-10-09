Bills break through to end first half against Steelers

The Bills lead the Steelers 10-0 at the half.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills and Steelers are meeting for the third time in as many seasons.

Defense was the featured element in the first two. It should come as no surprise that it was the main storyline through the vast majority of the first half in Orchard Park.

Josh Allen and the Bills offense put together a 13-play, 91-yard drive that was capped by Allen throwing three yards to Gabe Davis for a touchdown to put Buffalo up 10-0 with 22 seconds left.

Before that, defenses dominated.

Allen wound up 16 of 26 for 152 yards and the touchdown. He was sacked by T.J. Watt and lost a fumble as a result. He was pressured a number of times.

For the most part, the Bills struggled to find a rhythm against solid Steelers coverage. Allen overthrew Emmanuel Sanders and Stefon Diggs on deep balls. The Bills rushed for 42 yards, with Allen accounting for 27 of those yards.

The Buffalo defense also proved dominant, holding the Steelers to just 7 yards rushing in the first half. Mario Addison and Jordan Poyer each sacked Ben Roethlisberger. The Bills held Pittsburgh to 54 total yards in the first half.

Isaiah McKenzie returned the opening kickoff 75 yards. That led to a 37-yard FG from Tyler Bass to give Buffalo an early 3-0 lead.