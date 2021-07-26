Bills training camp preview

With the Bills starting training camp on Wednesday, we take a look at some key points to another AFC East championship.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The defending AFC East champions are set to be in good shape as the start of training camp gears up on Wednesday.



Probably unlike any other team, the Bills are returning all starters except for one in receiver John Brown who now with the Las Vegas Raiders. But the players aren't the familiar face, the Bills returned both coordinators as well in Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazierr.



It's been something that Buffalo has harped on quite a bit, that very acquaintanceship and continuity that could allow them to have an advantage over others.

The Bills offense has clearly clicked quick with the addition of Stefon Diggs who set record numbers in just his first season with the Buffalo.



Cole Beasley was also productive in the slot and even Gabe Davis showed up in his rookie year. With the pickup of veteran Emmanuel Sanders, this offense upgraded to dangerous but not exactly deadly.



Because it's not all about the receivers, the tight end and run game is pretty shaky. Dawson Knox did tell the media during this off-season that he worked with an hand eye coordinator in California so we'll see if that helped.



But like last season, t was another jam-packed off-season plagued with COVID-19 vaccine talk. Also, the debacle of the NFL’s most recent statement that there will be penalties for teams who chose to not to take the vaccine. Focusing back on football, camp is all about the battles. This offense is good but collectively there not on that Kansas City Chiefs level.

So now as camp arrives we can see if these holes will continue to effect the Bills rise.



My most interesting battle is the run game. The running back core was pretty much nonexistent last season, but the team clearly still believes in Zack Moss and Devin Singletary.

Singletary received more snaps but only because moss was limited in certain games and missed a few. When they've both played, Moss was the one with the ball in his hands.



Neither averaged over five yards a carry, which clearly needs to improve next season, but the debate is still out on who should lead.

I think another aspect is the defensive line, the Bills made it clear they weren’t happy with their overall play in drafting Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham. Also picking up some other free agents the defensive line is stacked and someone has to go so the battle there will be interesting.

Nonetheless, Bills Mafia should be excited for another upcoming successful year, if all goes right, and the chance to now watch every game in person.



For training camp the channel two sports team will have coverage throughout camp all season long.

We'll dive deep into each practice, battle and bring you the latest from each player.

