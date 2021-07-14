Bills to hold three open practices at training camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will be holding training camp in Orchard Park for the second straight year. Fans will have an opportunity to attend three workouts as the team messaged season ticket holders on Wednesday making them aware of the following dates:
- Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, September 1, noon
Tickets are free. Season ticket holders will have the first chance at claiming them Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
All three practices will be held at Highmark Stadium.