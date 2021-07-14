x
Bills

Bills to hold three open practices at training camp

The team will be working out in Orchard Park. Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity for tickets.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the NFL football team's organized team activities in Orchard Park, N.Y., Wednesday, June 2 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will be holding training camp in Orchard Park for the second straight year.  Fans will have an opportunity to attend three workouts as the team messaged season ticket holders on Wednesday making them aware of the following dates:

  • Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m.
  • Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m.
  • Wednesday, September 1, noon

Tickets are free. Season ticket holders will have the first chance at claiming them Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

All three practices will be held at Highmark Stadium. 

