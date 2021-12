Jon Feliciano has been added to the Bills COVID-19 reserve list ahead of the Bills game with Carolina.

The Bills' offensive line has taken another hit ahead of Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers in Orchard Park.

Offensive guard Jon Feliciano has been added to the team's COVID-19 reserve list.

They have elevated offensive lineman Jacob Copra from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

The news comes on the heels of startling left tackle Dion Dawkins going on the COVID list earlier this week.