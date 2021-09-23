Bills Mafia voted 3rd most loyal fanbase

The Bills were also in the top five for teams that people switch to cheering for after they move, according to a survey by Lineups.com

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills Mafia has earned the title as the third most loyal fanbase in the NFL.

The website Lineups.com surveyed NFL fans to find out about fan behavior when they move away from their hometown team. The Buffalo Bills fared pretty well in the survey, showing they have some of the most loyal fans in the league.

The only two other teams with more loyal fans were the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. The teams with the least loyal fans include the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In addition to having very loyal fans, people who move to the area often switch over to cheering for the Bills. The team was ranked fifth for teams that people switch to cheering for after they move.

The survey found that fans who move often times feel pressured to cheer for the local team. A majority of fans surveyed said they would cheer to the team of the city they move to.