Allen, McDermott reflect as Texans come to town

This is will be the first time the two teams will meet since the 2019 Wild Card game.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The last time the Bills faced the Texans, it was the 2019 playoffs.

For Josh Allen, a rough second half led to a 16 point lead disappearing. Even now, Allen considers that game to be one that changed the course of his career. He reflected on that after practice on Wednesday.

"Especially the lead that we had going into that second half, obviously it wasn't a fun ride home. It was a long offseason, but just the knowledge and experience that I gained from that," Allen said. "Things I took away from that game, I think most importantly, doing whatever we can to get home games in the playoffs."

Head coach Sean McDermott said he thinks it was a changing point for a lot of the younger players on the team. "I think it hit a lot of our younger players in particular when they got a taste of what it was about and how much they wanted to take that next step and we couldn't."

"Each week is a better possibility for me to learn and grow, but that one since it was so long in between games, it really drove me," Allen said.