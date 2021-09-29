State confirms 2 contracts in the process of being executed concerning the future of the Buffalo Bills stadium

There are two contracts in the process of being executed regarding the future of the Buffalo Bills stadium.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ﻿The Empire State Development announced Wednesday that there are two contracts in the process of being executed regarding the future of the Buffalo Bills stadium:

According to the statement from Empire State Development spokesperson Pamm Lent :

A $500,000 contract with O'Melveny & Myers, LLP was approved by ESD’s board at its September public meeting. The firm was engaged to provide legal services related to negotiations for the state related to the Bills Stadium. Information about the contract can be found on page 447 of the September 2021 ESD Board meeting materials.



A second contract is with real estate/infrastructure consulting firm AECOM. The current contract is a time and materials contract for a total of about $150k, a threshold not requiring board approval. ESD engaged AECOM to conduct a review/analysis of possible options related in part to the size, location, amenities, and cost of renovation / new construction.

Last week, Governor Hochul said the Bills stadium study commissioned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment would be released soon.

﻿"We are waiting for the results of a study that's been underway for a number of months now," Hochul said. "And I think that will come out in the next couple of weeks. We're studying all the options. I'm thinking about this constantly, I'm talking to people behind the scenes just to get together information."

Up to this point, 2 On Your Side and our partners at Investigative Post have filed Freedom of Information Law requests to see the results of the study from both the county and state and have been denied.