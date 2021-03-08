NBA free agency tracker: Kemba Walker to join Knicks; Hawks re-sign John Collins

NBA teams began 'officially' negotiating with free agents Monday evening. Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and more have new homes.

NEW YORK — Just days after the 2021 NBA Draft, the shortened offseason is picking the energy right back up on Monday with the start of NBA free agency.

See our live Locked On NBA live reactions to the reported deals in the first hour of free agency on Monday below:

Reported NBA Free Agency news:

Wednesday:

11:53am: Enes Kanter, Boston Celtics agree to one-year deal, per Shams Charania.

11:08am: Tony Bradley, Chicago Bulls agree to two-year deal, per Chris Haynes.

10:00am: Kemba Walker has agreed to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder and plans to sign with the New York Knicks, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

9:50am: Restricted free agent John Collins has agreed to a five-year, $125M deal to stay with the Atlanta Hawks, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

1:35am: Bryn Forbes, San Antonio Spurs agree to deal, per Shams Charania.

Tuesday:

11:06pm: Keifer Sykes has agreed to a deal with the Indiana Pacers, per Shams Charania.



9:50pm: Hassan Whiteside, Utah Jazz agree to deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

9:00pm: Australian center Jock Landale agrees to two-year deal with San Antonio, per Shams Charania.

7:30pm: George Hill to sign with Milwaukee Bucks, per Shams Charania.

6:26pm: Markieff Morris, Miami Heat agree to deal, per Adrian Wojarowski.

6:01pm: Ish Smith agrees to one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per Shams Charania.

5:11pm: Kendrick Nunn, Los Angeles Lakers agree to two-year, $10 million deal, per Shams Charania.

5:00pm: Talen Horton Tucker, Los Angeles Lakers agree to three-year, $32 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

4:11pm: Tony Snell, Portland Trail Blazers agree to one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

4:02pm: DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls agree to fully guaranteed three-year, $85 million deal after sign and trade, per Shams Charania. Bulls sending Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round pick and two second-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the deal.

BREAKING NEWS! DeMar DeRozan is coming to the Chicago #Bulls pic.twitter.com/cmBZ3GOgD1 — Locked On Bulls (@LockedOnBulls) August 3, 2021

3:07pm: Malik Monk, Los Angeles Lakers agree to deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

3:07pm: Carmelo Anthony, Los Angeles Lakers agree to one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Probably the least surprising move of the offseason. Nice pickup. BK https://t.co/7r1xTCEs4T — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) August 3, 2021

2:58pm: Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors agree to four-year, $215 million contract extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:45pm: Patty Mills, Brookyn Nets agree to two-year, $12 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:43pm: Didi Louzada, New Orleans Pelicans, agree to new four-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:25pm: Abdel Nader, Phoenix Suns agree to two-year, $4.2 million deal, per Shams Charania.

2:24pm: Robin Lopez, Orlando Magic agree to one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

1:23pm: Taj Gibson, New York Knicks agree to one-year, $2.7 million deal, per Ian Begley.

1:04pm: Andre Drummond, Philadelphia 76ers agree to one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

12:23pm: Brooklyn Nets, James Johnson agree to one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

12:18pm: Rodney Hood, Milwaukee Bucks agree to a one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:58am: Brooklyn Nets restricted free agent Bruce Brown to sign qualifying offer of one-year, $4.7 million to return to Nets, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:53am: Nemanja Bjelica, Golden State Warriors agree to one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:22am: Rudy Gay, Utah Jazz agree on two-year deal, per Shams Charania.

10:59am: Sam Dekker, Toronto Raptors have deal in place, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

12:14am: Otto Porter Jr., Golden State Warriors agree to deal, per Chris Haynes.

12:08am: Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent agree to 2-year, $3.5 million deal, per Shams Charania.

Monday

11:58pm: Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander agree to a five-year, $172 million maximum rookie contract extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

What a win for OKC. The cornerstone of the Franchise. As Sam Presti would say, ignore the manufactured trade rumors. https://t.co/aaDvAblD6y — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) August 3, 2021

11:57pm: Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young agree to 5-year, $207 million designated rookie maximum extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:33pm: Semi Ojeleye, Milwaukee Bucks agree to one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:02pm: Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings agree to 4-year deal worth up to $55 million, per Shams Charania.

10:34pm: Max Strus, Miami Heat agree to two-year $3.5 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

10:23pm: Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat agree to one-year deal, per Shams Charania.

10:09pm: Kent Bazemore, Los Angeles Lakers agree to one-year deal, per Shams Charania.

9:57pm: Blake Griffin, Brooklyn Nets agree to one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

9:56pm: Portland Trail Blazers, Norman Powell agree to 5-year, $90 million deal, per Chris Haynes.

9:37pm: Austin Rivers, Denver Nuggets agree to one-year deal, per Chris Haynes.

9:28pm: Devonte' Graham to Pelicans via sign and trade. Pelicans sending first round pick to Hornets, per Shams Charania.

Quick thoughts on the Devonte' Graham sign and trade for the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/Q9oG14HPUj — Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) August 3, 2021

9:05pm: New Orleans Pelicans, Garrett Temple agree to deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

9:03pm: PJ Tucker, Miami Heat agree to two-year, $15 million deal, per Shams Charania.

8:45pm: Trey Lyles, Detroit Pistons agree to two-year, $5 million deal, per Chris Haynes.

8:45pm: Cody Zeller, Portland Trail Blazers agree to one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

8:44pm: Houston Rockets, Daniel Theis agree to 4-year $36 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

8:37pm: Detroit Pistons, Corey Joseph agree to two-year, $10 million deal, per Chris Haynes.

8:32pm: Phoenix Suns, JaVale McGee agree to one-year, $5 million deal, per Chris Haynes.

8:16pm: Chicago Bulls, Alex Caruso agree to 4-year, $37 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Alex Caruso??? OK! What else do AKME have up their sleeve for #Bulls free agency? #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ymgtbdcpjc — Locked On Bulls (@LockedOnBulls) August 3, 2021

8:11pm: New York Knicks, Derrick Rose agree to 3-year $43 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

8:05pm: Nicolas Batum and Los Angeles Clippers agree to two-year deal, per Shams Charania.

I’m so happy Nic Batum is back with the Clippers — Charles Mockler (@charlesmockler) August 3, 2021

8:04pm: New York Knicks, Evan Fournier agree to 4-year deal worth up to $78 million, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

I was starting to get a little nervous this wasn't going down but I'm very glad it's done now. 4th year team option is super clutch https://t.co/p7fP95VmTu — Alex Wolfe (@thealexwolfe) August 3, 2021

7:51pm: Solomon Hill, Atlanta Hawks agree to one year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Solomon Hill is an elite locker room guy and he can be in the role he was *supposed* to be in this year before the injury carnage happened.



No-brainer for me on the minimum. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) August 2, 2021

7:50pm: Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers agree to bring the center back to L.A., per Adrian Wojnarowski.

7:41pm: Wayne Ellington, Los Angeles Lakers, agree to one-year deal, per Chris Haynes.

7:38pm: Trevor Ariza, Los Angeles Lakers, agree to one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

7:33pm: Mike Muscala and Oklahoma City Thunder agree to 2-year, $7 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Zach Collins and Mike Muscala signing deals today has blown my mind — Josh Lloyd (@redrock_bball) August 2, 2021

7:30pm: Alex Len agrees to 2-year deal with Sacramento Kings, per Shams Charania.

Big fan of this. https://t.co/IXc6EUNOkV — Matt George (@MattGeorgeRadio) August 2, 2021

7:29pm: Zach Collins agrees to 3-year, $22 million deal with San Antonio Spurs, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

7:23pm: Gary Trent Jr. agrees to a 3-year, $54 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

is gary trent worth 18 mil a year right now? probably not. is he 22 and one of the best high volume shooters alive already? ya. it’s fine. his vibes are worth like $4 mil at least. — Sean Woodley (@woodleysean) August 2, 2021

7:22pm: Furkan Korkmaz and 76ers agree to 3-year, $15 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

7:22pm: Bobby Portis and Milwaukee Bucks agree to 2-year, $9 million deal with a second year player option, per Shams Charania.

This appears to be using the non-Bird exception (120% of Portis’ 19/20 salary), which would mean the Bucks retain their taxpayer MLE to make additional moves. Best case scenario for Bucks. https://t.co/bbsG8kkmTZ — Frank Madden (@fmaddenNBA) August 2, 2021

7:16pm: Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks agree to deal, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Mavericks Additions today, 3P%



Hardaway: 39.5% last 2 years

Bullock: 40% since 2015

Sterling: 42.3% last season — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) August 2, 2021

Free agent swingman Reggie Bullock has agreed to a three-year, $30.5 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent David Bauman of @ISEBasketball tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

7:13pm: Sterling Brown and Dallas Mavericks agree to a 2-year, $6.2 million deal, per Marc Stein.

7:12pm: Moe Harkless and Sacramento Kings agree to 2-year, $9 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harkless was awesome for the Kings after the deadline next season. This is fantastic for Sacramento. https://t.co/7gjOMQdH8S — Matt George (@MattGeorgeRadio) August 2, 2021

7:09pm: David Nwaba and Houston Rockets agree to 3-year, $15 million deal, per Marc Stein.

Really glad they brought him back.



Nwaba gives them a physical, defensive presence on the wing and was a total game-changer once he found his niche off the bench. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) August 2, 2021

7:08pm: Jeff Green and Denver Nuggets reportedly agree to 2-year, $10 million deal, per Malika Andrews.

6:59pm: Kyle Lowry's deal with Miami will be a 3-year, $90 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

6:45pm: Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is reportedly agreeing to stay in Phoenix on a 4-year, up to $120 million deal, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

There's the four-year deal that @theIVpointplay discussed this week



Paul gets one last huge deal, but the Suns keep their guy https://t.co/UJ2tZGXjah — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) August 2, 2021

There it is https://t.co/WOXEREVIyq — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) August 2, 2021

6:43pm: Doug McDermott and San Antonio Spurs reportedly agree to a 3-year, $42 million deal, per Shams Charania.

Barring a trade, it is going to be impossible for the Pacers to keep Doug McDermott and stay under the luxury tax. Looks like he's heading to the Spurs. — Tony East (@TEastNBA) August 2, 2021

6:40pm: Indiana Pacers and Torrey Craig agree to two-year, $10 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

MLE signing. Good fit on the wing, as he showed in the playoffs for Phoenix. https://t.co/dWm35UBHrs — Tony East (@TEastNBA) August 2, 2021

6:39pm: Miami Heat and Duncan Robinson reportedly agree to 5-year, $90 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

6:38pm: Kyle Lowry reportedly will have a 3-year deal in place with the Miami Heat following a sign and trade, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

reminder that kyle didn’t leave for nothing. he gave the team literally everything, and then was a wise old soul to a young team going through some shit down the stretch. that Lakers game alone was worth hanging onto him. you don’t have to have asset brain for legends. — Sean Woodley (@woodleysean) August 2, 2021

6:32pm: Indiana Pacers and TJ McConnell agree to a 4-year, $35 million deal, per Stadium's Shams Charania.

6:27pm: The Phoenix Suns and Cameron Payne agree to a 3-year $19 million deal, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

The Suns reportedly signing Cam Payne to a 3-year $19 million deal. Good deal for Phoenix? @redrock_bball @TEastNBA pic.twitter.com/lbER53pVyj — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) August 2, 2021

6:14pm: Detroit Pistons and Kelly Olynyk agree to 3-year, $37 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: Detroit Pistons are signing Kelly Olynyk. pic.twitter.com/y98RyJEbpq — Locked On Pistons (@lockedonpistons) August 2, 2021

People don't like the Olynyk signing? The Pistons desperately need shooting and desperately need a 5. Olynyk fits both.



Also, I thought he was gonna get paid more. 12 million isn't bad at all when you compare it to these other shooters being paid. — Ku (@KuKhahilNBA) August 2, 2021

Bro. Olynyk can ball, guys.



Spot-up: 93rd %-ile

Post-up: 91st %-ile

P&R man: 68th %-ile

All Jump-shots: 90th %-ile

Around basket: 92nd %-ile

C&S: 74th %-ile



He can ball. 12 million is not a lot. — Ku (@KuKhahilNBA) August 2, 2021

6:11pm: Cleveland Cavaliers and C Jarrett Allen agree to 5-year $100 million deal, per Locked On Cavs host Evan Dammarell

The Cleveland Cavaliers and restricted free agent center Jarrett Allen have agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract extension, per sources. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 2, 2021

6:10pm: New York Knicks re-signing Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, per Adrian Wojnarowksi. Burks' deal is 3 years, $30 million and Noel's deal is 3 years, $32 million, per Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Alec Burks has agreed to a three-year, $30M contract to stay with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Free agent C Nerlens Noel is returning to the New York Knicks on a three-year, $32M contract, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Tom Thibodeau keeps his rim protector. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Wtf lol https://t.co/gArHc7aHBc — Locked On Knicks (@LockedOnKnicks) August 2, 2021

6:09pm: Denver Nuggets and F JaMychal Green agree to two-year $17 million deal, per Shams Charania.

Nuggets running it back. Thought JMyke might take a look at New Orleans but he is coming back to Denver. https://t.co/Q0T8ZGzMNW — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) August 2, 2021

6:06pm: Jimmy Butler is expected to agree to a maximum contract extension with the Miami Heat when the league year opens on Aug. 6, per Stadium's Shams Charania.

"There is absolutely no doubt it's going to be a horrible contract at the end of it."



Jimmy Butler is reportedly expected to agree to a max contract extension with Miami on Friday, per reports. @redrock_bball gives his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/EpYCcyvHHF — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) August 2, 2021

6:02pm: Dallas Mavericks agree to a four-year $72 million deal with Tim Hardaway Jr., per Shams Charania. Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal is worth $74 million.

6:02pm: Mike Conley and Utah Jazz agree to a 3-year $68 million deal, per Shams Charania. Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal is worth $72.5 million.

6:01pm: Will Barton and reportedly re-signing with Denver Nuggets on 2-year, $32 million deal, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

6:00pm: Lonzo Ball and Chicago Bulls reportedly have 4-year, $85 million deal in place, per Stadium's Shams Charania.

Quick reaction to the Lonzo Ball news pic.twitter.com/3wIa9Mn44K — Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) August 2, 2021

Shams Charania reported the deal between Chicago and Ball right as free agency opened at 6 p.m. Ball was drafted second overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Bulls are reportedly sending Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick to New Orleans for Lonzo Ball.

"Lonzo paired with Zach Lavine actually makes a lot of sense." @Bulls_Peck joins the Locked On NBA Live Free Agency Show right before it begins.



Right as 6 pm ET struck, Lonzo Ball reportedly has a deal in place with the Chicago. pic.twitter.com/aIQxx9IVsz — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) August 2, 2021

5:40PM: Hawks and John Collins reportedly not close on deal

Shams Charania reported prior to free agency opening that Hawks forward John Collins and the team are reportedly not close to a deal to bring the 23-year-old back to Atlanta. Collins is a restricted free agent.

5:30PM: Dallas Mavericks reportedly expected to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic

Marc Stein reported about 30 minutes before free agency opened that the Mavericks are expected reach an agreement to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic. Hardaway Jr. is a sharpshooting wing that has been key for the Mavericks in the past two seasons. There was plenty of reported interest from other teams for the 29-year-old, but it looks like the Mavs will hold on to him.

Pre-free agency 10 free agents to watch:

(Written Friday morning, prior to the opening of free agency)

Kyle Lowry, G, UFA

Quick notes: Lowry is an unrestricted free agent. Despite his age (35), Lowry is expected to be one of the most sought after free agents. Reports in the last 24 hours have indicated that the Miami Heat is his most likely destination, but that could change. Lowry is 6-time All Star. He averaged 17 points and 7 assists per game last season in Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan, SG, UFA

Quick notes: DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent after three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. The 31-year-old is reportedly being pursued by numerous teams and his landing spot is up in the air as of Monday morning. Reports have linked DeRozan to the Lakers after they traded for Russell Westbrook, but he would have to take a steep pay cut. New York is also a potential landing spot.

John Collins, F, RFA (Hawks)

Quick notes: John Collins is a restricted free agent after he reportedly turned down an extension offer from the Hawks last season and now the 23-year-old is expected to cash in. Reports indicate Collins is most likely going to sign a new deal with Atlanta, but anything could happen if high-priced offer sheets from other teams roll in.

Chris Paul, PG, UFA

Quick notes: While Chris Paul chose not to pick up his $44 million player option for next season with Phoenix last week to become an unrestricted free agent, that doesn't mean he won't be back in Phoenix next season. The 36-year-old, acquired by Phoenix prior to last season, helped lead the Suns to their first NBA Finals appearance in 28 years and the first of Paul's career.

Reports have indicated he wants to stay in Phoenix and GM James Jones is confident there will be good news for Phoenix fans regarding Chris Paul. The move to reject the player option just likely sets up Paul to configure a new deal with Phoenix, and maybe one that helps Phoenix with pending extensions and re-signings to keep the Western Conference champion-team together.

Lonzo Ball, PG, RFA (Pelicans)

Quick notes: While Lonzo Ball is not a top-rated point guard in the NBA, he can provide a lot for any given team and will be a player many teams give a look. The Pelicans have some young guards if they chose not to match an offer sheet out on Lonzo. The Bulls, Hornets and Mavericks have all been reported as interested in Ball.

Kawhi Leonard, F, UFA

Quick notes: While Kawhi Leonard turned down his $36 million player option for next season with the Clippers to become a unrestricted free agent, he's expected to work a new deal to stay in L.A. with the Clippers, according to multiple reports. But, Kawhi Leonard is Kawhi Leonard and his camp could be holding other plans close to the vest as free agency approaches.

Andre Drummond, C, UFA

Quick notes: Drummond is an unrestricted free agent this season after half a year with the Lakers. It's certainly not expected that the Lakers will try to bring back the 27-year-old big man, especially after he was DNP'd in L.A.'s Game 6 playoff elimination against the Suns. But Drummond could be an interesting piece for many teams with his impressive rebounding numbers.

Dennis Schroder, G, UFA

Quick notes: Schroder, 27, is an unrestricted free agent after one season in Los Angeles with the Lakers and it's doubtful he'll be back after the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook. Schroder averaged 15 points and nearly six assists per game for the Lakers last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G/F, UFA

Quick notes: It's hard to believe Tim Hardaway Jr. will be entering his ninth NBA season next year, but the 29-year-old is now an unrestricted free agent after two and a half seasons in Dallas and he'll be looked at by plenty of teams. Hardaway averaged nearly 17 points per game for the Mavericks last year while improving his 3-point field goal percentage in each of the past two seasons.

Bruce Brown, G/F, RFA

Quick notes: It will be interesting to see what happens with Bruce Brown as free agency begins. He played an interesting role on a Nets team with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. He was key defensively for the team and also saw a big improvement in his field goal percentage. He's likely to garner some interest. As a restricted free agent, the question will be whether the Nets would match any offer sheets sent his way.