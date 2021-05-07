Report: Blue Jays hope to return to Toronto by end of July

Sportsnet reports the Jays have made their request to the Canadian government to begin playing at the Rogers Centre July 30th

Buffalo baseball fans, your days of watching the Blue Jays at Sahlen Field may be numbered.

Sportsnet reports the Jays have made their request to the Canadian government to begin playing at the Rogers Centre July 30th, when they begin a ten-game homestand.

The report says the team made the request in recent weeks and that it's already gotten approval from the city and province of Ontario.

If the Jays don't get approval in time for that date, Sportsnet reports the next target would be the seven-game homestand starting August 20th.