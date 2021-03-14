Locked On's 'Bracket Mayhem' will break down the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night

Join Locked On's Josh Neighbors and Ben Stevens for a complete breakdown of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Big Ten podcast in the video player above is from Friday, March 12.

The field of 68 is almost set. And soon, it will be time to fill out some brackets.

Following the official unveiling of this year's NCAA Tournament bracket, hosts Ben Stevens of Locked On Big 10 and Josh Neighbors of Locked On Big 12 will be breaking down this year's 'Big Dance' with unique insights from the local hosts of the Locked On Podcast Network on each team and their matchups. Locked On's Bracket Madness will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and air on WKYC's YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as the video player above.

This year's NCAA Tournament will mark the first since 2019, as last year's tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The entirety of this year's tournament will take place in Indiana, with the games being hosted at the following sites:

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN)

Assembly Hall (Bloomington, IN)

Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, IN)