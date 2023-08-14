Why the Maple Leafs signed goaltender Martin Jones

The Maple Leafs have a promising backup goalie in Joseph Woll, but signed Martin Jones just in case.

Example video title will go here for this video

TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Maple Leafs added depth in net on Wednesday, signing Martin Jones to a one-year, $875,000 contract.

Jones is expected to compete with Joseph Woll for the backup role behind Ilya Samsonov, but could be relegated to the minors.

"Joseph Woll is still very unproven," argues Mike DiStefano of Locked on Leafs. "He's still got less than a dozen games of NHL experience, and you never know what ends up happening."

DiStefano cites Garrett Sparks as a once promising goalie prospect who succeeded at the Ontario and American Hockey League levels but was unable to put it all together in the NHL.

"That's not to say Woll is going to do the exact same thing, but it doesn't mean that success at the junior level and in the minors is going to translate to the NHL 100 percent of the time," he added. "If not, Jones is capable of being a back up and playing a lot of games."

Jones, 33, posted a record of 27-13-3 with an .887 save percentage and three shutouts in 48 regular-season games (42 starts) for the Seattle Kraken last season. He shared the net there with Philipp Grubauer.

Woll went 6-1-0 with a .932 save percentage in seven regular-season games and 1-2 with a .915 save percentage in four playoff games last season after Samsonov was injured. He has, however, played only 11 NHL games.

Jones was originally signed by the Los Angeles Kings as an undrafted free agent in 2008. For his career, his record sits at 225-163-35 with a 2.71 GAA, .905 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 444 regular-season games (430 starts) for the Kraken, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Kings

Additionally, he's 32-27 with a 2.36 GAA, .917 save percentage and six shutouts in 63 playoff games (60 starts).