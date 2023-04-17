After losing Jesse Edwards to West Virginia, does Syracuse have an NIL issue?

Jesse Edwards said he joined West Virginia for a fresh start, but his quotes about Syracuse's lack of interest in NIL were very telling.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The NCAA transfer portal is in full effect, with thousands of kids potentially changing schools ahead of the 2023-24 college basketball season.

Among the cream of the crop is Jesse Edwards, a 6'11 center who spent the past four years at Syracuse, culminating in a senior year where he averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks for the Orange.

Edwards recently announced his decision to join Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers, and while he mentioned he primarily did so for a fresh start and a new challenge, his quotes about Syracuse's lack of interest in NIL were very telling.

"NIL isn't what I'm playing for," Edwards told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "I didn't really want to get into this, but it doesn't seem Syracuse as an organization is into that. I'm not really sure what their plan is or what the school's idea is behind it. For me it was something that they couldn't offer in that way."

Syracuse had a working relationship with local businessman and philanthropist Adam Weitsman, who was offering huge sums of money to help bring players to Syracuse. However, the relationship is over now - which has left the Orange in a tough place.

Locked on Syracuse host Owen Valentine spoke about losing Weitsman's philanthropy and the fear it could lead to Syracuse continuing to struggle to build rosters capable of competing in the ACC.

"Why would you push out a guy who consistently has shown he will do what it takes to support Syracuse?" Valentine wondered. "Is it a looks thing, is it an optics thing...he wasn't going about things illegally, he was asking the questions before decisions were made and operating in that capacity."