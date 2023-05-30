Will Patrick Kane be back with the New York Rangers?

The future Hall of Fame forward may have to settle for a one-year deal.

NEW YORK — Patrick Kane's brief tenure with the New York Rangers didn't quite go as planned.

The former Chicago Blackhawks star winger appeared in 19 regular season games with the Blueshirts, recording five goals and seven assists.

Overall, his point total was 38, by far the lowest in his career.

While he did average almost a point per game in the postseason, Kane scored only one goal in a seven-game series loss to the New Jersey Devils.

So, what will become of the soon-to-be 35-year-old as he hits unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career?

Locked on Rangers host Jon Chik proposes a unique scenario wherein Kane signs a one-year deal with the New York Rangers to remain in the one city besides Chicago that he wants to play in and reestablish his value as a high-end winger.

Chik adds Kane didn't really seem to fit in with the Rangers, and didn't mesh as expected with his old Blackhawks running mate in Artemi Panarin.

If he's intent on playing in New York, he might need to settle for that one-year contract, or perhaps entertain offers from the nearby New Jersey Devils or New York Islanders, neither of which has the same cache as Broadway.

Kane is one of the biggest names on the free agent market this offseason. At this point, there are questions about the status of an injured hip that clearly hindered him this past season, it's unlikely any team will be willing commit long term.

Kane should, however, have some suitors banking on adding recent high-end talent on a short term deal at a discounted rate.