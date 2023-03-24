What Elijah Moore trade means for Jets and Aaron Rodgers

The Jets are trying to position themselves to deal for Aaron Rodgers, and trading Elijah Moore for a second round pick could help get it done.

NEW YORK — The New York Jets moved up in the 2023 NFL draft, sending wide receiver Elijah Moore and a third round pick (74 overall) to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a second round pick (42 overall).

The move comes after Moore publicly demanded a trade last year, and makes sense in conjunction with the team's decision to sign former Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

The Jets also continue to position themselves to pull off a trade for MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and acquiring another second round pick is likely a move made with the intention of using one of those picks to send to Green Bay.

Moore finished 2022 with a disappointing 37 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown in 16 games. His trade request came after the Jets posted a three game win streak and caused quite the distraction, likely factoring in to the decision to deal him this offseason.