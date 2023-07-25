Should the New York Mets sell everything they can at MLB trade deadline?

The Mets have had a disappointing 2023. Maybe it's time to sell off and try again in 2024.

NEW YORK — The New York Mets went all in during the 2022-23 offseason.

They got Justin Verlander to join Max Scherzer as teammates again to lead their rotation; they signed Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga, Edwin Diaz, and Jose Quintana. They pushed their payroll to record numbers, and their hope was domination in the National League East and a World Series championship for the first time since 1986.

It’s now July 25, and the Mets are 18 and a half games out of first place; they’re seven games under .500, and they’re debating whether or not to sell at the deadline and start over again for 2024.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Mets podcast, host Ryan Finkelstein discussed what he thinks the Mets should do at the trade deadline. First, Finkelstein admitted he had been putting this off for weeks because, as he said, “I didn’t know what they were going to do. Are they going to sell, or are they going to buy?” Then after mapping everything out for the episode, he decided, “The Mets have to sell, and they have to sell whatever they can.”

Finkelstein is calling for a fire sale.

Mets fans had their hopes up when July started. After a rough June, the Mets won six in a row against San Francisco, Arizona, and San Diego. But just as quickly as that six-game streak started, it turned into a four-game losing streak. Following that hot July start, the Mets are 10-7.

And because of the up-and-down streaky play of the team in 2023, it’s pretty clear they should sell at the deadline and look forward to 2024.

Finkelstein talked about having a four-month-long sample size to look at to prove the team isn’t going anywhere, and that’s why they should sell. He doesn’t believe the team will suddenly pick things up down the stretch. These are the 2023 Mets, for better or worse, and it’s time to blow it up and start over again.

He also talked about how the team needs to skew younger. He mentioned the Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Miami Marlins as examples of teams with young players playing exciting baseball.

So who should stay and who should go?

A few weeks ago, Finkelstein said, “Tommy Pham and Mark Canha could be moved.” Finkelstein still believes Pham can be flipped for something valuable. Pham’s overall numbers are okay, but his numbers since June have improved. He’s batting .271 overall with nine home runs and 15 doubles. He also has a .355 on-base percentage, which means he’s taking his walks, and that can be a boost for a team looking for a guy who is more selective at the plate. One downside is Pham’s defense, but as Finkelstein said, “While he hasn’t been great, he hasn’t been a detriment.”

As for the return for Pham, Finkelstein doesn’t believe you can get a Top 10 overall prospect, but you can get a player who is Top 10 in someone else’s system.

Aside from Pham and Canha, veteran reliever David Robertson is another candidate to be moved. He’s a top-tier reliever, and as Finkelstein said, “His numbers this year are even better than they were last year.” And Robertson was pretty good last year. His ERA is 2.08 across 43 and one-third innings. He has struck out 48 and only walked 13.

Brooks Raley and Adam Ottavino are two more bullpen names who could be on different teams when August 1 turns into August 2.

The Mets aren’t the only team who hasn’t lived up to expectations in 2023, but they’re the team who spent the most money, and all eyes will be on them the next seven days as they try to retool and start over again for 2024.