If Joel Embiid becomes available, could the New York Knicks get him? | Locked On Knicks

New York has been waiting for the moment to trade for a player like Joel Embiid.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — After declining to make the necessary offer to acquire Donovan Mitchell last summer, the New York Knicks are in the spotlight once again as trade rumors begin to swirl around reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Locked On Knicks host Gavin Schall was joined by Fox Sports NBA reporter Yaron Weitzman to discuss Embiid's status in Philadelphia and whether the Knicks could nab the star big man if he became available.

“I’d be stunned if in the next two weeks, next two months, you hear Embiid wants out," Weitzman said.

Still, the 76ers are now in a bind with guard James Harden requesting a trade from the franchise, but with Embiid potentially considering a change as well.

“To me, one of the most interesting things about the Harden situation … is (Daryl Morey) is betting on himself in a really interesting way," Weitzman said. "I don’t think he wants to be the guy who has to trade Joel Embiid, that’s not why he took the job in Philly.”

As far as the Knicks are concerned, New York presents a younger, deeper landing spot with a ready-made copilot in All-Star Jalen Brunson.

“Even if Morey really robs the Knicks, this is probably pretty clearly the second-best team he’s ever played on besides the 2019 Jimmy Butler Sixers team that lost," Schall said.

Still, the Knicks would be putting up a massive offer in order to land Embiid.

“He’s getting everything he wants," Weitzman said. "Once you’re in it, you’re in it.”

While New York would lose a lot of its young depth and veteran role players to get a player like Embiid, it's a worthy bet on the combination of Brunson and Embiid, Schall said.