Gov. Hochul signs legislation to expand access to reproductive health

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand access to reproductive health care across the state.

The legislation expands access to hormonal contraception by making it available over the counter, which is expected to help marginalized populations who don't have a primary care provider, but access to a local pharmacy.

"I speak for every one of us here today - we are sick and tired of judges and lawmakers telling us what to do with our bodies. And if there's one thing that New Yorkers will not do - ever - is stand by when we see wrong being done. Our state has, from the beginning, fought this great fight. Abortion was legal in New York three years before the rest of the nation, before Roe v. Wade was decided. And we're going to do everything in our power to stop the backslide while expanding reproductive rights here in our state," Hochul said during her press conference.

Hochul also signed legislation to ensure every student enrolled in a SUNY or CUNY college has access to medication abortion on campus.

"These are landmark pieces of legislation, statements of our values as New Yorkers and, as always, when others fall short, New York will continue to step up and lead the way. Across the country, across the world, people are looking to New York for leadership during these tumultuous times. We lead with a strong belief in what is right, what is just, and what can be done to push back against the powerful forces of regression and repression that seek to strip the rights of our women," Hochul said.

In a statement, SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, "At a time when reproductive rights are under attack across our country, SUNY is proud to stand with Governor Hochul on behalf of our students' well-being. Our students' health and wellness is paramount, and Governor Hochul's approach will build on our commitment to expand reproductive health access and ensure students are aware of available resources for their care."

The legislation will be in place by 2024.

"There's going to be a lot of rules that are coming out. This doesn't go into effect until next January, so we're going to take that time to work with the pharmacists to make sure they understand their responsibilities and identify the different types of birth control, normally one would think of the pill, as being the one that is now required to be administered and prescribed by a doctor, so that is transitioning to allow that to be available from pharmacists," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Pharmacists will have to give patients a self-screening risk assessment to identify any potential risk factors they might have.

Last month, Hochul announced the state will stockpile the abortion medication Misoprostol, in an effort to protect access to abortion in New York State.