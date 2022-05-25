NFL post-draft conference power rankings: Seahawks, Falcons at the bottom; familiar faces on top

LOS ANGELES — Alrighty. We're about a month removed from the 2022 NFL Draft and most of the big free agency moves and trades have taken place around the NFL this offseason, so now it's time to look at what we're left with, across the board.
On the Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, a Locked On podcast, NFL analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson discussed all 32 NFL teams, dividing them by conference and then power ranking each conference.
Some teams ranked at the bottom, especially in the NFC, are a bit shocking, until you evaluate how their teams have been decimated this offseason.
On the two shows (one for NFC, one for AFC), Williamson and Peacock explain all the reasons for the rankings and debate on ones they disagree with. Find the Peacock and Williamson podcast wherever you get your favorite shows!
Matt Williamson's post-draft NFC Power Rankings
16. Atlanta Falcons
- 2021 record: 7-10
- Key departures: QB Matt Ryan, Edge Dante Fowler, TE Hayden Hurst, S Duron Harmon
- Key additions: QB Marcus Mariota, WR Drake London, DE Arnold Ebiketie, LB Troy Anderson, QB Desmond Ridder
15. Seattle Seahawks
- 2021 record: 7-10
- Key departures: QB Russell Wilson, LB Bobby Wagner, CB DJ Reed
- Key additions: QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, Uchenna Nwosu, OT Charles Cross, LB Boye Mafe
14. Chicago Bears
- 2021 record: 6-11
- Key departures: EDGE Khalil Mack, G James Daniels, WR Allen Robinson II, WR Jakeem Grant
- Key additions: WR Byron Pringle, DT Justin Jones, CB Kyler Gordon, S Jaquan Brisker
13. New York Giants
- 2021 record: 4-13
- Key departures: CB Logan Ryan, S Jabrill Peppers, G Will Hernandez, CB James Bradberry
- Key additions: QB Tyrod Taylor, OL Mark Glowinski, EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, OT Evan Neal
12. Carolina Panthers
- 2021 record: 5-12
- Key departures: CB Stephon Gilmore, EDGE Haason Reddick, OT Trent Scott
- Key additions: G Austin Corbett, RB D'Onta Foreman, S Xavier Woods, LB Cory Littleton, OT Ikem Ekwonu, QB Matt Corral
11. Detroit Lions
- 2021 record: 3-13-1
- Key departures: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, WR KhaDarel Hodge, S Dean Marlowe
- Key additions: WR D.J. Chark, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams
10. Washington Commanders
- 2021 record: 7-10
- Key departures: G Brandon Scherff, DL Matt Ioannidis, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, G Jamil Douglas
- Key additions: QB Carson Wentz, G Trai Turner, WR Jahan Dotson, DT Phidarian Mathis, RB Brian Robinson Jr., QB Sam Howell
9. Arizona Cardinals
- 2021 record: 11-6
- Key departures: EDGE Chandler Jones, LB Jordan Hicks, WR Christian Kirk, RB Chase Edmonds
- Key additions: G Will Hernandez, WR Marquise Brown, TE Trey McBride, DE Cameron Thomas
8. Minnesota Vikings
- 2021 record: 8-9
- Key departures: S Xavier Woods, OL Mason Cole, TE Tyler Conklin, LB Nick Vigil
- Key additions: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, LB Jordan Hicks, DL Harrison Phillips, S Lewis Cine, CB Andrew Booth Jr.
7. San Francisco 49ers
- 2021 record: 10-7
- Key departures: CB K'Waun Williams, OT Tom Compton, Edge Arden Key, G Laken Tomlinson
- Key additions: CB Charvarius Ward, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., LB Drake Jackson
6. New Orleans Saints
- 2021 record: 9-8
- Key departures: OT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams, RB Ty Montgomery, QB Trevor Siemian
- Key additions: WR Jarvis Landry, S Tyrann Mathieu, QB Andy Dalton, WR Chris Olave, OT Trevor Penning
5. Philadelphia Eagles
- 2021 record: 9-8
- Key departures: S Rodney McLeod, CB Steven Nelson, DL Hassan Ridgeway, LB Alex Singleton
- Key additions: WR A.J. Brown, Edge Haason Reddick, DT Jordan Davis, C Cameron Jurgens, LB Nakobe Dean
4. Dallas Cowboys
- 2021 record: 12-5
- Key departures: WR Amari Cooper, Edge Randy Gregory, OT La'el Collins, G Connor Williams
- Key additions: WR James Washington, EDGE Dante Fowler, OT Tyler Smith, Edge Sam Williams, WR Jalen Tolbert
3. Green Bay Packers
- 2021 record: 13-4
- Key departures: WR Davante Adams, Edge Za'Darius Smith, OT Billy Turner, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Key additions: WR Sammy Watkins, CB Rasul Douglas, LB Quay Walker, DT Devonte Wyatt, WR Christian Watson
2. Tampa Bay Bucs
- 2021 record: 13-4
- Key departures: TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones II, G Alex Cappa, S Jordan Whitehead
- Key additions: G Shaq Mason, WR Russell Gage, DE Logan Hall, IOL Luke Goedeke
1. Los Angeles Rams
- 2021 record: 12-5
- Key departures: EDGE Von Miller, CB Darious Williams, G Austin Corbett, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
- Key additions: WR Allen Robinson II, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Troy Hill, OT Joe Noteboom
Matt Williamson's AFC Post-Draft Power Rankings
16. Houston Texans
- 2021 record: 4-13
- Key departures: QB Deshaun Watson, QB Tyrod Taylor, S Justin Reid, TE Jordan Akins
- Key additions: RB Marlon Mack, CB Derek Stingley Jr., G Kenyon Green, S Jalen Pitre, WR John Metchie III
15. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 2021 record: 3-14
- Key departures: WR D.J. Chark, DT Taven Bryan, LB Myles Jack, RB Dare Ogunbowale
- Key additions: WR Christian Kirk, G Brandon Scherff, DE Travon Walker, LB Devin Lloyd, C Luke Fortner
14. New York Jets
- 2021 record: 3-14
- Key departures: S Marcus Maye, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Jamison Crowder, DT Folorunso Fatukasi
- Key additions: TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Conklin, G Laken Tomlinson, CB Ahmad Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson, Edge Jermaine Johnson II, RB Breece Hall
13. New England Patriots
- 2021 record: 10-7
- Key departures: CB J.C. Jackson, DE Chase Winovich, G Shaq Mason, OL Ted Karras
- Key additions: WR DeVante Parker, LB Mack Wilson, S Jabrill Peppers, G Cole Strange, WR Tyquan Thornton
12. Miami Dolphins
- 2021 record: 9-8
- Key departures: WR DeVante Parker, CB Justin Coleman, RB Duke Johnson Jr., QB Jacoby Brissett
- Key additions: WR Tyreek Hill, RB Sony Michel, G Connor Williams, OT Terron Armstead
11. Las Vegas Raiders
- 2021 record: 10-7
- Key departures: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, DL Quinton Jefferson, WR Bryan Edwards, WR Zay Jones
- Key additions: WR Davante Adams, EDGE Chandler Jones, CB Rock Ya-Sin, WR Demarcus Robinson, G Dylan Parham, RB Zamir White
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2021 record: 9-7-1
- Key departures: QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR James Washington, G Trai Turner
- Key additions: QB Mitch Trubisky, OL Mason Cole, G James Daniels, LB Myles Jack, QB Kenny Pickett, WR George Pickens
9. Tennessee Titans
- 2021 record: 12-5
- Key departures: WR A.J. Brown, G Rodger Saffold, TE Anthony Firkser, LB Rashaan Evans
- Key additions: WR Robert Woods, TE Austin Hooper, WR Treylon Burks, CB Roger McCreary, QB Malik Willis
8. Cleveland Browns
- 2021 record: 8-9
- Key departures: WR Jarvis Landry, CB Troy Hill, LB Mack Wilson, WR Rashard Higgins
- Key additions: QB Deshaun Watson, WR Jakeem Grant, TE David Njoku, WR Amari Cooper
7. Indianapolis Colts
- 2021 record: 9-8
- Key departures: QB Carson Wentz, CB Rock Ya-Sin, G Mark Glowinski, EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad
- Key additions: QB Matt Ryan, Edge Yannick Ngakoue, CB Stephon Gilmore, WR Alec Pierce, TE Jelani Woods
6. Denver Broncos
- 2021 record: 7-10
- Key departures: TE Noah Fant, DT Shelby Harris, DE Stephen Weatherly, QB Drew Lock
- Key additions: QB Russell Wilson, EDGE Randy Gregory, S Kareem Jackson, LB Nik Bonitto, TE Greg Dulcich
5. Cincinnati Bengals
- 2021 record: 10-7
- Key departures: TE C.J. Uzomah, DT Larry Ogunjobi, WR Auden Tate, CB Darius Phillips
- Key additions: OT La'el Collins, G Alex Cappa, C Ted Karras, TE Hayden Hurst, S Daxton Hill
4. Baltimore Ravens
- 2021 record: 8-9
- Key departures: WR Marquise Brown, WR Sammy Watkins, C Bradley Bozeman, LB Chris Board
- Key additions: DL Calais Campbell, S Marcus Williams, OT Morgan Moses, S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum, LB David Ojabo, DT Travis Jones
3. Los Angeles Chargers
- 2021 record: 9-8
- Key departures: DT Justin Jones, Edge Uchenna Nwosu, Edge Kyler Fackrell, WR Andre Roberts
- Key additions: CB J.C. Jackson, EDGE Khalil Mack, IOL Zion Johnson, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller
2. Kansas City Chiefs
- 2021 record: 12-5
- Key departures: WR Tyreek Hill, S Tyrann Mathieu, CB Charvarius Ward, WR Byron Pringle
- Key additions: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, S Justin Reid, CB Trent McDuffie, Edge George Karlaftis, WR Skyy Moore
1. Buffalo Bills
- 2021 record: 11-6
- Key departures: WR Cole Beasley, WR Emmanuel Sanders, EDGE Jerry Hughes, EDGE Mario Addison
- Key additions: WR Jamison Crowder, TE O.J. Howard, EDGE Von Miller, RB Duke Johnson, CB Kaiir Elam, RB James Cook