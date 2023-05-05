Panthers' Sam Bennett emerging as Public Enemy No. 1 in series with Maple Leafs

Bennett was fined for a crosscheck and also injured another player in Game 2.

MIAMI — Sam Bennett is not a popular guy north of the border these days.

The Florida Panthers forward was at the center of some physical play during Game 2 of a series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Bennett was credited with 10 hits and a couple incidents that appeared to cross the line.

First, Bennett was fined $5,000 - the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement - for crosschecking Michael Bunting in Game 2.

Bennett received a two-minute minor penalty for the infraction which took place near the end of the second period.

After the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe took issue with Bennett’s crosscheck on Bunting, comparing it to when Auston Matthews did something simialr to Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin during an outdoor game in 2022 that earned him a two-game suspension.

Keefe even went as far as to suggest that the punishment for Bennett should be similar to what Matthews received, but the NHL settled on a fine here.

He also came under fire for another incident involving Matthew Knies.

There was no penalty on this play, and Bennett doesn't appear to be headed for additional supplemental discipline here.

In fact, Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk laughed off any notion that Bennett should be suspended.

Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, Knies suffered a concussion on the play and is unlikely to return during the series.

The 20-year-old recorded one goal - his first at the NHL level - and three assists in seven playoff games prior to the injury.

For his part, Bennett has contributed four goals and three assists in eight postseason games on top of the disruptive nature of his play without the puck.