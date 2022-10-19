NFL Power Rankings for Week 7: Giants debut in top 10; Jets, Patriots on the rise

The Giants, Jets and Bengals are trending up after Week 7, as the Cardinals, Packers and Browns tumble in Locked On's NFL Power Rankings.

NEW YORK — It's not even dramatic anymore at this point, this is just what the NFL is. Another flurry of upset wins came in Week 7, sending more shakeups in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for this week.

While the top three teams remained in stone from where they were last week, there were plenty of changes to go around after six underdogs won their games outright.

The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL, but they don't hold our top spot for a second-straight week.

Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

1. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: 24-20 win over KC

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Bills may not be 6-0 like the Eagles, but it’s pretty clear they’re the No. 1 team in the NFL right now. Buffalo now has wins over the Rams, Ravens and Chiefs early in their season and they are looking like a clear cut Super Bowl favorite. Josh Allen has been dominant and Tre’Davious White is returning soon, so this Bills team is only going to get better. Look out, NFL.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: 26-17 win over DAL

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Eagles are now 6-0 after surviving a comeback scare against the Cowboys. They’re the only undefeated team left in the NFL and they just keep moving forward. The weapons on this offense and their elite defense, especially in the secondary, has showed that they are a true contender in the NFC and to win the Super Bowl.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: 24-20 loss to BUF

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/6

The Chiefs remain at No. 3 despite a loss on Sunday. Because, it was to our No. 1 team and it was a one-score game. It looked like the Chiefs were going to win the game for a while, but they couldn’t get it done in the fourth quarter this time, a rarity for Patrick Mahomes. No worries in Kansas City, they’re clearly in the top tier of NFL teams right now along with the Bills and Eagles.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: 19-16 win over DEN

Ranking last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/12

The Chargers played an ugly game against the Broncos on Monday Night Football but they did the important thing, they got the win. In their defense, every Broncos primetime game this year has been ugly. The Chargers have now accomplished tight wins in crunch time in back-to-back weeks. Something they were not able to accomplish much last season. They’re very clearly not in the Bills-Eagles-Chiefs tier, but with the losses around them, they slide up to No. 4 in our rankings.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: 24-16 win over MIA

Ranking last week: 8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11

The Minnesota Vikings just keep winning. They’re now 5-1 on the year with four-straight wins after taking down Miami on Sunday. They’re now 2.5 games up on the Packers in the NFC North and right now, it looks like Minnesota could walk into the playoffs. Can they get themselves into contender status by the time the playoffs come around? If anyone knows how to do that it’s Vikings head coach and ex-Rams OC Kevin O'Connell. Look out.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 30-26 win over NO

Rank last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/12

7. New York Giants

Last week result: 24-20 win over Ravens

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/12

8. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 24-20 loss to Giants

Ranking last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/12

The Ravens got all the way up to No. 4 last week in the rankings after a fun win over the Bengals on Sunday Night Football. But, like the Bengals, they just can’t seem to find week-to-week consistency and it’s costing them contender-status. They remain here in the top 10 and will look to get back on track after what was a surprising loss to the Giants on Sunday.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: 20-18 loss to PIT

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/14

Things just haven’t looked quite right for Tampa. Tom Brady is struggling, his offense line has not been productive, and even with all the playmakers they have, they still lost to the Steelers as nearly 10-point favorites on Sunday. It wouldn’t be the first time one of Brady’s teams was struggling in the first third of the year before going on to win a Super Bowl, but it’s clear the Bucs have some things to figure out. They’re lucky to remain in the top 10 this week.

10. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: 28-14 loss to ATL

Ranking last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/15

The 49ers just got physically upended on Sunday by the Atlanta Falcons. Not really something we expected to see, but Atlanta has been a frisky team this year and the 49ers fell victim to it. With the Rams’ and Cardinals’ struggles, the 49ers have a very real chance to run away with the NFC West, which was unexpected, but they’re just not showing it yet. They have a real chance to do so on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs come into town.

11. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 26-17 loss to PHI

Ranking last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/16

12. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: 24-10 win over CAR

Ranking last week: 15

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16

13. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19

14. New York Jets

Last week result: 27-10 win over GB

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/21

15. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: 27-10 loss to NYJ

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/20

16. New England Patriots

Last week result: 38-15 win over CLE

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/20

17. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: 28-14 win over SF

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/22

18. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: 30-26 loss to CIN

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/21

19. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 24-16 loss to MIN

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/21

20. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: 19-9 win over ARI

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/25

21. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: 34-27 win over JAC

Ranking last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/26

22. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: 19-9 loss to SEA

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/23

23. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/31

24. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: 38-15 win over NE

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/31

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: 34-27 loss to IND

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/26

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: 20-18 win over TB

Ranking last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/29

27. Detroit Lions

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/28

28. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 19-16 loss to LAC

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/31

29. Houston Texans

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/31

30. Washington Commanders

Last week result: 12-7 win over CHI

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

31. Chicago Bears

Last week result: 12-7 loss to WAS

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

32. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: 24-10 loss to LAR

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32