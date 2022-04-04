NFL Mock Draft Monday: A surprise No. 1 pick and top 5 | Locked On NFL Draft podcast

Check out the latest mock draft from the experts over at the Locked On NFL Draft podcast and see who they have YOUR team taking in Round 1.

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away as prospects continue to go through their pro days as coaches, evaluators and executives are trying to find the best fit for their teams.

Every Monday on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast, hosts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy put out their latest mock drafts and give their analysis on what they think might happen in what is ultimately expected to be a pretty unpredictable 2022 NFL Draft.

Last week, co-host Eric Crocker put out his latest full first round mock draft. This week, it was co-host Ryan Tracy's turn and his mock draft was vastly different from Crocker's, including a complete shakeup in the top 10, even at No. 1 overall.

Check out the results of this week’s mock draft below, and tune into the Locked On NFL Draft podcast’s “Mock Draft Monday” episode for their full explanation and analysis.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

3. Houston Texans: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

4. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

5. New York Giants: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

7. New York Giants: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

10. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

11. Washington Commanders: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

12. Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

13. Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

18. New Orleans Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

19. Philadelphia Eagles: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

22. Green Bay Packers: Drake London, WR, USC

23. Arizona Cardinals: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

24. Dallas Cowboys: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

