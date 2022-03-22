NFL Mock Draft: First three teams go defense; Seattle strikes first at quarterback

Check out the latest mock draft from the experts over at the Locked On NFL Draft and see who they have YOUR team taking in Round 1.

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is just over one month away as prospects continue to go through their pro days as coaches, evaluators and executives are trying to find the best fit for their teams.

Every Monday on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast, hosts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy put out their latest mock drafts and give their analysis on what they think might happen in what is ultimately expected to be a pretty unpredictable 2022 NFL Draft.

On this week’s “Mock Draft Monday” episode, Crocker and Tracy mixed it up a little by alternating five picks at a time. Crocker made the first five picks in the mock draft, Tracy picked the next five and Crocker picked the next five and so on.

Locked On NFL Draft Mock Draft - March 21

Picks 1-5 (made by Eric Crocker)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

3. Houston Texans: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

4. New York Jets: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Picks 6-10 (made by Ryan Tracy)

6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

7. New York Giants: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

9. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

10. New York Jets: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Picks 11-15 (made by Eric Crocker)

11. Washington Commanders: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

13. Houston Texans: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

15. Philadelphia Eagles: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Picks 16-20 (made by Ryan Tracy)

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

18. New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Picks 21-25 (made by Eric Crocker)

21. New England Patriots: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

22. Green Bay Packers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

23. Arizona Cardinals: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

25. Buffalo Bills: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Picks 26-32 (made by Ryan Tracy)