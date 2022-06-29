x
Locked On Mlb

MLB MVP Power Rankings: Judge, Goldschmidt lead way

Check out which players leading the way or in the hunt in the MVP awards races as we approach the midway mark of the baseball season.

NEW YORK — We're about halfway through the 2022 baseball season as we creep closer and closer to the All-Star Break, so it's a good time to see how the awards races are going.

Our partners at Locked On, which has podcasts dedicated to all 30 MLB teams, got together to vote on the MVP race for the American League and National League.

They came up with a top five for each league, if the award was given out today. There's some obvious names and some snubs.

SUBSCRIBE: Locked On has a daily podcast for every single MLB team, find yours today!

Check out all the MVP power rankings below:

American League

Honorable mentions: Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Byron Buxton, Luis Robert, Alejandro Kirk

5. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Batting: .268 AVG, 17 HR, 49 RBI, 8 Stolen Bases

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani stands on first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

4. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Batting: .299 AVG, 16 HR, 63 RBI (1st in AL), 12 Stolen Bases

Credit: AP
Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jose Ramirez bats against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

3. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Batting: .321 AVG, 23 HR (t-2nd in AL), 56 RBI (3rd in AL), .667 SLG (1st in MLB)

Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez bats against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

2. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Batting: .285 AVG, 23 HR (t-2nd in AL), 46 RBI, 4.2 WAR (1st in AL)

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Batting: .289 AVG, 28 HR (1st in MLB), 57 RBI (2nd in AL), 3.7 WAR (3rd in AL)

Credit: AP
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after his walk-off home run against the Houston Astros during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. The New York Yankees won 6-3. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

National League

Honorable mentions: Nolan Arenado, Dansby Swanson, Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman, CJ Cron, Juan Soto

5. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Batting: .273 AVG, 17 HR, 40 RBI, 53 runs (third in NL)

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

4. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Batting: .282 AVG, 22 HR (t-1st in NL), 69 RBI (1st in MLB)

Credit: AP
New York Mets' Pete Alonso prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

3. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Batting: .318 AVG (4th in NL), 15 HR, 48 RBI. 49 runs (5th in NL)

Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper in action during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

2. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Batting: .328 AVG (2nd in NL), 12 HR, 46 RBI, 4.0 WAR (3rd in NL)

Credit: AP
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

1.Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Batting: .347 AVG (1st in NL), 19 HR (3rd in NL), 65 RBI (2nd in NL), 4.3 WAR (1st in NL)

Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt rounds first base on an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

