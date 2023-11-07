Where are the contract extensions for Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power?

The Sabres franchise defensemen can become restricted free agents in 2024.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres boast the luxury of two first overall draft picks to build around on defense for years to come.

They also have the unenviable task of signing both to long term contract extensions.

Many believed Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power would be locked up by this point in the offseason, one year removed from becoming restricted free agents.

It's been all quiet on that front, however, leading Joe DiBiase of Locked on Sabres to ruminate a bit.

As he points out, other Sabres have taken team-friendly leaning deals in recent months. Tage Thompson, for example, is signed for $7.1M through 2029-30 after emerging as a superstar this past season. Perhaps if he had waited a bit, he could have received a bigger pay day.

It's similar to Dylan Cozens, who committed for seven seasons at a cap hit of $7.1 million.

"If I'm Dahlin, I don't want to let that happen," DiBiase said. "Where that number comes in at maybe is the holdup...If I'm Dahlin's agent, I need $10 million minimum."

As the more established player, this will be Dahlin's third NHL deal, and likely a lucrative one. Last season, he recorded 73 points in 78 games while making $6 million, and his point totals are expected to go up even further in 2023-24 in the final year of that deal.

There's no reason to let this hang over the regular season, and Dahlin should be compensated as the best player on the team and a Norris caliber defenseman.

As for Power, he's still on his entry-level deal and has one season of experience. Still, DiBiase suggests a contract in line with what Thompson and Cozens are making, locking up four franchise cornerstones for the foreseeable future.