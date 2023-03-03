What trade for Jordan Greenway means for Buffalo Sabres | Locked On Sabres

The playoff-hopeful Buffalo Sabres traded a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Wild for forward Jordan Greenway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres were buyers at the NHL trade deadline.

Locked on Sabres host Joe DiBiase says the Sabres add some physicality as well as some defensive responsibility up front in the deal.

"They have a lot of offense, they're second in the league in goals, but they cannot keep the puck out of the back of their net and they're second from the bottom in penalty killing," DiBiase pointed out. "They hope Greenway is going to help their bottom six in a big way while also being open to some upside offensively."

Greenway, 26, was drafted 50th overall by the Minnesota Wild back in 2015. In 317 career NHL games, he scored 38 goals and added 81 assists, never quite reaching his ceiling.

The trade reunites Greenway with Sabres coach Don Granato, who previously coached Greenway with the U.S. National Team Development Program. They won a gold medal together at the 2015 IIHF U-18 World Championship with a roster that also included current Sabres center Tage Thompson.

The picks going back to Minnesota are a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (via Vegas) and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

This year's pick originally belonged to the Vegas Golden Knights as part of last season's Jack Eichel trade.