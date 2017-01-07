What Connor Hellebuyck to Buffalo would mean for the Sabres

Would Buffalo be an instant Cup contender with Hellebuyck in net?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If the Winnipeg Jets are open for business, the Buffalo Sabres will certainly come calling.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Jets will be listening to offers for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, along with forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele.

However, Winnipeg is not willing to throw in the towel on contending, meaning they'll be looking for meaningful prospects or roster players in return.

Enter the Sabres.

Buffalo has a number of talented young pieces that could entice the Jets to part with their elite goaltender, and they could certainly use the help.

While Buffalo scored the third most goals per game in the NHL this season (3.57), the Sabres ranked 26th in goals allowed per game (3.61).

They do have Devon Levi waiting in the wings, but Hellebuyck could certainly serve as a solid starting option over the next few years, while serving as a mentor for the youngster.

Joe DiBiase of Locked on Sabres is all for exploring this possibility.

"Hellebuyck is arguably the best goalie in the world," DiBiase argues. "Sabres were third in the league in scoring. You plug in the best goalie in the world, and they are a Stanley Cup contender the moment that trade goes through."

So, what would a package look like?

DiBiase discusses the merits of floating a package of forward Peyton Krebs, goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and prospect Matthew Savoie or the 13th overall pick in 2023.

Krebs was a 17th overall pick in 2019 who was part of the Jack Eichel trade package with the Vegas Golden Knights, while Luukkonen would become expendable with a Hellebuyck acquisition. Both could fairly easily be parted with.

The sticking point could be Savoie, who has a very high ceiling after being selected ninth overall in 2022.

The 13th pick this year, however, could very well be an option that Buffalo can live with and tips the scales, provided Hellebuyck signs a contract extension to keep him with the Sabres beyond this season.