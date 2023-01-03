Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams on Locked On Sabres: Open to acquiring goalie?

Could Kevyn Adams look to bring in a starter over Craig Anderson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen? He discusses in an appearance on the Locked On Sabres podcast.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, largely due to an offense that has produced the second-most goal per game this season.

If there's an area that can be boosted in order to secure a wild card spot, it could be in net. In 5 on 5 play this season, the Sabres' save percentage ranks 26th across the league, according to Natural Stat Trick.

It's led some to wonder whether Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams might pursue a goalie in advance of Friday's trade deadline. The Sabres' GM joined the Locked On Sabres podcast on Wednesday in the midst of a busy trade deadline week around the NHL.

"I'm open to anything as long as the deal makes sense for us and we think it makes us better," Adams told Locked on Sabres host Joe DiBiase. "It all comes down to the player, the person himself, and then the cost.

"Big picture, though, I'm really excited about our goaltending," he added.

The Sabres currently have two goalies at very different stages of their respective careers patrolling the crease.

Craig Anderson, 41, leads the way with a record of 9-8-2 and a .918 save percentage, but Adams knows they need to be careful with his usage to keep him fresh.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, 23, has a bright future and has won 15 games, but with a .893 save percentage. Adams alluded to "fostering his growth", meaning they might now want to throw him into the fire too quickly.

Eric Comrie is also kicking around, looking to grab hold of a starting opportunity at age 27. His injury record and .882 save percentage might not inspire much confidence at this point, however.

At the end of the day, Adams said he'll be in on the conversation with respect to the goalie market.

Note: Luukkonen is mentioned in that tweet from NHL insider Kevin Weekes, suggesting he could be flipped for a more established veteran.

With young Devon Levi their heir apparent in net, they could afford to part with the promising youngster if the right deal was there.

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 3rd at 3pm EST.