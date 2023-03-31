Sabres entering their Devon Levi era | Locked On Sabres

The 21-year-old goalie will make his NHL debut Friday against the New York Rangers.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Goaltender Devon Levi will make his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres against the New York Rangers on Friday.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the top goalie prospects around the NHL, and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on March 17 shortly after the end of his junior season with Northeastern University.

Levi was actually selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (No. 212) of the 2020 NHL Draft, but was traded to Buffalo - along with a first round pick in 2022 - on July 24, 2021 in exchange for Sam Reinhart.

The decision to start Levi against the Rangers is an interesting one, according to Joe DiBiase of Locked on Sabres.

"They're throwing him right into the fire" instead of starting Levi against recent opponents like the Nashville Predators or Montreal Canadiens, DiBiase stated. "Here come the New York Rangers, one of the higher scoring teams in the NHL."

Levi's debut comes with Buffalo clinging to Stanley Cup Playoff hopes in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres are seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild card with two games in hand.

It's an opportunity the youngster relishes.

"It's a great situation to be in," Levi said. "I want to help the team make a playoff run. It just makes the game even more valuable, even more precious. It's just a great opportunity and I'm just grateful that they're giving it to me."

Levi posted a record of 17-12-5 with a 2.24 goals-against average and .933 save percentage with Northeastern this season. He led NCAA Division I men's hockey in save percentage for the second straight season, and is finalist for the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in college hockey, hardware he took home last year.

He was also named Hockey East Goalie of the Year and Player of the Year, and was a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player.

The pedigree is there, and his first taste of NHL action will come against the likes of Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.