What Nyheim Hines' season-ending injury means for Buffalo | Locked on Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills suffered a big loss just before the start of NFL training camp with the news that running back and kick returner Nyheim Hines will undergo surgery on his left knee which is expected to keep him out for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Hines was placed on the non-football injury list, having suffered the injury while sitting stationary on a jet ski and getting struck by someone else. He did not suffer any life threatening ailments and as of now is expected to return for 2024.

Locked on Bills host Joe Marino discussed Hines' injury as one of the key storylines for this Buffalo team heading into training camp, specifically mentioning his value to the special teams.

"[Hines] is a player who had a lot of intrigue about what his role could look like in 2023," Marino said. "The one thing we know he was going to do was solidify the special teams component of the return game. One of the best kick and punt returners [in the NFL]."

The Bills acquired Hines at last year's trade deadline in exchange for fellow running back Zack Moss, and Hines was used extremely sparingly on offense - generating just 13 total touches.

However, he was a dynamic force as a return man, scoring two touchdowns on kick returns against the Patriots in Buffalo's final regular season game, and their first since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Cincinnati.

Hines was expected to once again reprise his role as the team's primary kick and punt returner, while competing with newcomers Damien Harris and Latavius Murray for touches in the backfield alongside returner James Cook.