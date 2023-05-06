What addition of pass rusher Leonard Floyd means for Buffalo | Locked on Bills

Floyd joins his former teammate Von Miller in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills chose not to address their defensive line during the 2023 NFL draft, but they have made plenty of moves to bolster the position otherwise this offseason, with the latest being a one-year deal for former Rams pass rusher Leonard Floyd.

Floyd will reportedly earn $7M as a base salary, which could go as high as $9M with incentives according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Locked on Bills host Joe Marino watched the tape on Floyd, who joined the league as the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and came away impressed with his work ethic and tactical skills getting into the backfield.

"His motor is always cranked, you see him winning with second effort and not giving up on plays," Marino said. "He finds himself in good position to finish plays behind the line of scrimmage."

Floyd has recorded nine or more sacks in each of the past three seasons, and he joins a pass rushing group in Buffalo alongside former LA teammate Von Miller, 2021 first round pick Greg Rousseau, and a pair of recent second round picks in A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham.

The team also revamped the interior defensive front, signing former Seahawks nose tackle Poona Ford and giving a big extension to Ed Oliver.