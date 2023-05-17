What's next for the Coyotes after Tempe rejects arena bid?

The people of Tempe voted strongly against propositions to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district that would have included a new arena for the Coyotes.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The future of the Coyotes in Arizona is very much in doubt.

On Tuesday, the people of Tempe voted strongly against propositions to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district that would have included a new arena for the Coyotes.

Arizona Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez issued the following statement in response to the results: "We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303. As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history. The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes.

"What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks."

The NHL added the following:

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman regarding the results of the arena vote in Tempe, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/MVL3AUWP7R — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 17, 2023

The hope was a new arena in Tempe would finally allow the Coyotes to settle permanently after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona.

The team shared a downtown Phoenix arena with the NBA's Suns after relocating from Winnipeg in 1996. Then they moved to Glendale's Gila River Arena in 2003. There, the Coyotes leased the arena on an annual basis, but Glendale announced it was terminating the contract after the 2021-22 season.

This past season, the Coyotes played at Arizona State's Mullett Arena with a capacity of around 5,000, by far the smallest rink in the NHL.

"There may be another option, if you're optimistic," said Robyn Leano of Locked on Coyotes. "It's been said the Coyotes maybe have a couple of months before we figure out what the next step is, either another spot in the valley or relocation."

The latter seems like a very real possibility, and there's a few cities with NHL-ready arenas, including Houston, Kansas City, and Quebec City.

Houston is also the largest metropolitan area without a complete set of teams in the major professional sports leagues, and Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has expressed his interest in bringing an NHL team to the Toyota Center.

The Atlanta Thrashers were the last NHL team to relocate, moving to Winnipeg in 2011.

Prior to that, there were four relocations in the 1990s: Minnesota North Stars to Dallas in 1993, Quebec Nordiques to Colorado in 1995, Jets to Arizona in 1996, and Hartford Whalers to Carolina in 1997.