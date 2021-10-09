x
College

No. 19 Wake Forest beats Syracuse in overtime, stays unbeaten

Wake Forest is 6-0 for the first time since 1944. The Demon Deacons are coached by Dave Clawson, a Youngstown native and a former UB assistant.
Credit: AP
Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) celebrates with tight end Blake Whiteheart (85) after scoring a touchdown during overtime in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Wake Forest won 40-37. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A.T. Perry caught a 22-yard pass in the left corner of the end zone, his third touchdown of the game, and No. 19 Wake Forest rallied to defeat Syracuse 40-37 in overtime.

A 38-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt gave Syracuse a 37-34 lead on its first possession in overtime but the Demon Deacons scored six plays later. Perry spun around and caught the ball falling backward with freshman cornerback Duce Chestnut in close coverage.

Wake Forest is 6-0 for the first time since 1944. The Demon Deacons are coached by Dave Clawson, a Youngstown, New York, native who also spent two seasons at the University at Buffalo as an assistant. He coached he Bulls' defensive backs in 1991, then the quarterbacks and running backs in 1992.

Syracuse tailback Sean Tucker rushed for 153 yards and quarterback Garrett Shrader had 178 yards rushing and threw for two scores.

Credit: AP
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson walks on the field as his players stretch before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

