Bulls drop second straight in loss to Miami (OH)

OXFORD, Ohio — The University at Buffalo falls to 4-5 on the season after a 45-18 loss to Miami (OH) on the road Tuesday night.

The Bulls were down 7-0 early when Buffalo-native Dylan McDuffie answered with a 10-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7, but the Bulls would never tie it again or see the lead.

McDuffie rushed for 91 yards on 20 carries and scored that one touchdown in the first quarter.

The RedHawks would roll, with four touchdown passes from Brett Gabbert.

With the win, Miami and Kent State are creating separation ahead of Buffalo at the top of the Mid-American Conference East Division.