Buffalo women rout Canisius, 102-42

The Bulls and the Griffs opened both of their seasons in the cross-town rivalry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team hosted Canisius in a cross-town rivalry, marking both teams' season openers.

The Bulls routed the Griffs, 102-42, behind a game-high 16 points from junior guard Dyaisha Fair, who became Buffalo's fastest thousand-point scorer last season.

Cheyenne McEvans added 13 for the Bulls.

The St. Bonaventure women won their season opener, 61-53, over Robert Morris, while the Niagara women kicked off their season with an 81-71 win over Loyola (Md.).

The Bulls men's basketball team begins the season Wednesday night at Michigan.