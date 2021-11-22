x
College

Holmes, Osunniyi help St. Bonaventure beat Marquette 70-54

Jaren Holmes had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and No. 22 St. Bonaventure beat Marquette.
Credit: AP
St. Bonaventure's head coach Mark Schmidt, center, celebrates with players Jalen Adaway (33) and Kyle Lofton (0) after defeating Marquette to win the Charleston Classic in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic finals in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. St. Bonaventure won 70-54. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jaren Holmes had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and No. 22 St. Bonaventure beat Marquette 70-54 to win the Charleston Classic.

Marquette missed its first nine field-goal attempts in the second half as Holmes and Adaway scored six points apiece in a 16-2 run that gave St. Bonaventure (5-0) a 49-27 lead with 13 minutes to go and the Bonnies led by double figures the rest of the way.

Justin Lewis led Marquette (5-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds and David Joplin added 10 points.

