Special theme nights announced for Sabres games this year

The Buffalo Sabres will be having different themes for some of their games this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres posted on their social media pages Tuesday that fans would be getting to experience special themed nights for certain games this hockey season.

People can purchase single-game tickets now on the Sabres website.

Some of the different themes listed in the announcement are

Pride Night - Mar. 14

Sabertooth's Birthday - Feb. 10

Choose Love - Feb. 25

Hockey Halloween - Oct. 29

Fan Appreciation Night - Apr. 11

A full list of themes with their dates can be seen both below and on the Sabres Facebook page.

Our theme night schedule is set! Check it out before single-game tickets go on sale today at 12pm: https://bufsabres.co/44yXJjC Posted by Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, September 5, 2023