x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Special theme nights announced for Sabres games this year

The Buffalo Sabres will be having different themes for some of their games this season.
Credit: AP
Players warm up in an empty KeyBank Center before an NHL hockey game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres posted on their social media pages Tuesday that fans would be getting to experience special themed nights for certain games this hockey season. 

People can purchase single-game tickets now on the Sabres website.

Some of the different themes listed in the announcement are 

  • Pride Night - Mar. 14
  • Sabertooth's Birthday - Feb. 10
  • Choose Love - Feb. 25
  • Hockey Halloween - Oct. 29
  • Fan Appreciation Night - Apr. 11

A full list of themes with their dates can be seen both below and on the Sabres Facebook page

Our theme night schedule is set! Check it out before single-game tickets go on sale today at 12pm: https://bufsabres.co/44yXJjC

Posted by Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

To learn more visit www.nhl.com/sabres

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Updates given on Sahlen Field fire that happened Friday morning

Before You Leave, Check This Out