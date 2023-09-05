Special theme nights announced for Sabres games this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres posted on their social media pages Tuesday that fans would be getting to experience special themed nights for certain games this hockey season.
People can purchase single-game tickets now on the Sabres website.
Some of the different themes listed in the announcement are
- Pride Night - Mar. 14
- Sabertooth's Birthday - Feb. 10
- Choose Love - Feb. 25
- Hockey Halloween - Oct. 29
- Fan Appreciation Night - Apr. 11
A full list of themes with their dates can be seen both below and on the Sabres Facebook page.
To learn more visit www.nhl.com/sabres