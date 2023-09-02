Chiefs place TE Jody Fortson on IR with shoulder injury

A shoulder injury ended the season for the South Park High graduate and former Erie Community College standout.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jody Fortson's season with the Kansas City Chiefs has already come to an end.

The tight end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury. Chiefs coach Andy Reid made the announcement on Tuesday morning during the team's practice session in St. Joseph, Mo.

Fortson has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs. An undrafted free agent in 2019, the South Park High graduate and former Erie Community College standout spent his first two seasons on the practice squad. Since then, he has snagged 14 receptions for 155 yards and four touchdowns over 19 games the past two seasons.

Fortson spent time on injured reserve each of the past two seasons. An Achilles injury cost him time in 2021, and elbow and quad injuries sidelined him for much of 2022, before he contributed to the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs lost wide receivers Nikko Remigio to a dislocated shoulder, Justyn Ross to knee and hamstring troubles, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to a groin injury as they began their final week of camp at Missouri Western State University.

Remigio, an undersized undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, had been perhaps the biggest surprise of camp, and his solid performance in Sunday's preseason loss in New Orleans might have given him a boost toward sticking around — if not on the 53-man roster, then at least on the practice squad, where he could continue to develop.

“He's been killing it,” said fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' second-round draft pick out of SMU. “He’s going to show everybody why he should have been drafted.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.