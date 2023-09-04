Jess Pegula's U.S. Open run comes to an end

Jess Pegula takes a loss on Monday at the U.S. Open to end her time at the famous event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The daughter of well-known Buffalo sports owners has been on a streak at the U.S. Open but today lost that streak as she battled for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Jess Pegula was up against fellow American runner up, Madison Keys who took the win. This will be the first time since 2018 that Keys makes her return to the quarterfinals.

Pegula was seeded No. 3 in the tennis championship event.

Jessica Pegula’s US Open comes to an end in the round of 16, falling to fellow 🇺🇸 Madison Keys 6-1, 6-1.@WGRZ — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) September 4, 2023