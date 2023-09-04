x
Jess Pegula's U.S. Open run comes to an end

Jess Pegula takes a loss on Monday at the U.S. Open to end her time at the famous event.
Credit: AP
Jessica Pegula defeated Elina Svitolina at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The daughter of well-known Buffalo sports owners has been on a streak at the U.S. Open but today lost that streak as she battled for a spot in the quarterfinals. 

Jess Pegula was up against fellow American runner up, Madison Keys who took the win. This will be the first time since 2018 that Keys makes her return to the quarterfinals.

Pegula was seeded No. 3 in the tennis championship event.

Keys who was a No. 17 seed is set to play in the quarterfinals against Markéta Vondroušová but the date and time are still set as TBD. Vondroušová is seed no. 9 and represents Czech. 

