Former Bishop Timon, UB player Demone Harris signs with Atlanta Falcons

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Demone Harris, who played football at Bishop Timon and for the University at Buffalo, was signed earlier this week by the Atlanta Falcons.

Harris was signed by Atlanta on Tuesday. He was released Aug. 2 by the Houston Texans.

Harris has been in the league for seven seasons, including two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, three with the Kansas City Chiefs, and two with Houston. He has 11 tackles in 14 career games.

Playing in 42 games at UB from 2014 to 2017, Harris finished with 108 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, forced four fumbles, recovered a fumble, and intercepted two passes.

Atlanta Falcons DL Demone Harris (@DemoneHarris) is wearing number 69. #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/0FwzfN1Y3D — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) August 15, 2023