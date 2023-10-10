Buffalo Sabres home opener things 2 know

First 5,000 fans in Alumni Plaza will receive a "Let's Go Buffalo" rally towel as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tomorrow fans will be filling KeyBank Center for the Buffalo Sabres home opener against the New York rangers, and here is everything 2 know if attending the game.

Before the puck drops at 7:00 p.m. there will be lots going on for fans attending the game to checkout by KeyBank Center.

Kicking off the night at 4:00 p.m. the Buffalo Common Council and Buffalo Sabres organization will be officially dedicating the stretch of Perry Street near the corner of Illinois Street as 'RJ Way' in memory of the late hall-of-fame broadcaster Rick Jeanrette.

Fans attending the game will be given their own commemorative 'RJ Way' street sign as a keepsake for the night.

Following the street sign fans will be able to greet players as they make their way to the game down the blue and gold carpet.

There will also be a party on the plaza happening outside KeyBank Center featuring live music, food, drinks, photo opportunities, giveaways, and more.

The first 5,000 fans in Alumni Plaza will receive a "Let's Go Buffalo" rally towel as well.

During the game, there will also be a video tribute and ceremony honoring Jeanrette with his family present before the 7:00 p.m. game starts. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats before the tribute begins.

The players will be walking the Blue & Gold Carpet ahead of our Home Opener this Thursday! Be in Alumni Plaza at 4 p.m. to greet them before the game 👊 Posted by Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, October 10, 2023