Boxing enthusiasts push to make bare-knuckle boxing legal in NY

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Boxing enthusiasts are leading the effort to make bare-knuckle boxing legal in New York State.

A fighter tryout event was held Sunday at the Eastern Hills Mall. Former UFC and WWF world champion Ken Shamrock was in the house as fighters tried their hand at earning a spot with his league.

"It's in that stage right now, there aren't really any rules set for it," Shamrock said. "But in some states there are, right now, like in Florida, like in some places.

"But California, New York, some of the other ones, they don't have those yet. But once they start doing events and getting licenses to do those events is when they'll start regulating and putting rule sets to bare knuckle."