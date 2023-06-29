Allegany's Angelina Napoleon named Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year

Angelina Napoleon, a track star for Allegany-Limestone Central School, was named the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — Allegany-Limestone Central School's Angelina Napoleon was named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year on Thursday.

Napoleon beat out more than half a million other student-athletes who compete in girls track and field across the nation.

“Angelina Napoleon not only lowered the 2,000-meter steeplechase national record multiple times, but she also became the second-fastest female athlete in the event in American history,” said Erik Boal, editor at DyeStat.com. “She demonstrated incredible range and versatility in 2023, excelling in the 800, mile and high jump in addition to becoming the only female athlete in American history to run under 6:20 in the 2,000 steeplechase and sub-2:04 in the 800.”

The senior won the New Balance Nationals title in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6:19.53, completing the "most impressive season in the event in the U.S. prep history."

The award looks at academic prowess as well as on-field success. Napoleon has a 3.99 weighted GPA and is also the senior class secretary and a member of the student activities council. Napoleon also volunteered locally with Girls on the Run—a youth-empowerment.

“The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes the next generation of athletes on their path to greatness,” said Gatorade Portfolio president and general manager Michael Del Pozzo. “With an incredible resume on and off the field of play, Angelina joins the likes of Peyton Manning, Abby Wambach, Paige Bueckers and many other sports icons, all of whom have etched their names onto the prestigious Player of the Year trophy.”