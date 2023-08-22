2 USGA Amateur Championships to be held in Williamsville

The first event in 2027 will be the first time since 1985 that a USGA event has been held in the area.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) will return to the Buffalo area to host two events at the Country Club of Buffalo in 2027 and 2032.

The U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship in 2027 will be the first time a USGA event will be held in the area since 1985.

Five years later, the 2032 U.S. Senior Amateur Championships will be held at the club in Williamsville.

According to the USGA the the Country Club of Buffalo has previously hosted four USGA championships including the 1912 U.S. Open and most recently the 1962 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championships.

“We are honored to work with the USGA to return championship golf to the Buffalo community,” said club president Peter Marlette in a USGA press release.

“The Country Club of Buffalo has a proud history of hosting amateur golf championships, and we look forward to renewing that tradition while showcasing our outstanding golf course and club. On behalf of the entire membership, I want to thank the USGA for their trust and confidence in us and look forward to a long-standing relationship in the years ahead.”

The U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur will be open to female amateurs ages 25 and older with a Handicap not exceeding 9.4. The field will feature 132 players who compete in two rounds of stroke play, after which the field is cut to the low 64 scorers for match play.

The U.S. Senior Amateur is open to amateur golfers who have reached age 55 on or before the start of the championship with a Handicap not exceeding 7.4.

This year the Women's Mid-Amateur is being played in Elverson, PA on September 14. The Senior Amateur in Truckee, California is being played this weekend August 26-31.

