- The Patriots receive the opening kickoff and start the drive on their own 35. New England strikes first with a 45-yard Nick Folk field goal. Patriots lead it, 3-0.

- The Bills start their next drive at their own 47, after 49-yard kick return by Andre Roberts. They have to settle for a field goal after a 1st and 10 at the New England 11. Tyler Bass' 22-yard field goal ties it up at 3-3.