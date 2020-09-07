Report: Ruff to be head coach of Devils

Former Sabres coach Lindy Ruff is set to become the new head coach of the New Jersey Devils.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lindy Ruff made it perfectly clear sitting on the WGRZ set last spring.

"I want to win a Cup... I've decided that fire hasn't gone out yet... I'm going to keep trying to chase that in looking for a job after this season."

It appears as if Ruff has found one.

Kevin Weekes of the NHL network reported on Wednesday night, that Ruff is set to become the new head coach of the New Jersey Devils.

For the past three seasons, Ruff has been an assistant coach with the New York Rangers. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Dallas Stars for four seasons.

Ruff won more games than any other coach in Sabres history over a 17-year run that saw him hired in 1997 and fired in 2013.

He told WGRZ that he had talked with now former Sabres GM Jason Botterill about returning to Buffalo before last season, but Botterill hired current head coach Ralph Krueger instead.